Lady Gaga Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Her 'Chronic Pain': 'I Need to Take a Rest'

We hope Gaga does everything she needs to feel well. Earlier this week, Gaga apologized to fans after being forced to cancel a concert in Montreal due to illness.

"To my beautiful fans, I couldn't be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight," she tweeted. "I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field, I got sick and have been pushing through."

Surely, in no time, the singer-songwriter will be back to slaying performances, much like she did at this year’s Coachella Music Festival.

