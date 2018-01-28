Lady Gaga Holds Hands With Boyfriend Christian Carino on Pre-GRAMMYs Date Night: Pics!

Pre-GRAMMYs dinner! Lady Gaga stepped out on Saturday night, walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Christian Carino, ahead of the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The 31-year-old “Applause” singer sported a bright yellow Concepto dress with buckles down the back, a bold blue Dion Lee coat and silver metallic Stuart Weitzman boots. She paired the look with wide-framed glasses and a pink lip.

Carino went causal in a grey T-shirt, jeans, and a white jacket as he led Gaga down the streets of Manhattan. The couple visited Marta Italian Restaurant for their romantic evening as the NY native takes a brief break from her Joanne World Tour for the GRAMMYs.

“Pre GRAMMY Night! Music music and more music. Rehearsal, food, friends, and FASHUN. #GRAMMYs,” Gaga tweeted along with photos of her colorful look on Saturday.

The six-time GRAMMY winner is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Million Reasons.” She is set to be one of Sunday’s performers.

Pre Grammy Night! Music music and more music. Rehearsal, food, friends, and FASHUN. #Grammyspic.twitter.com/cgQo42o62E — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 28, 2018

“I’m so honored to be singing from #Joanne, this album and moment with little monsters means so much to me,” Gaga wrote on Instagram.

Following the performance, Gaga will return to touring the globe next week, next visiting England.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

