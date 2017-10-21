Lady Gaga Joins Former Presidents at One America Appeal Benefit Concert in Texas, Donates $1 Million -- Watch
Lady Gaga is looking presidential!
The singer took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with former presidents Jimmy Carter, George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama at the One America Appeal benefit concert at College Station, Texas, on Saturday.
"Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal," the 31-year-old singer captioned the pic.
The former U.S. presidents came together to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Gaga made a surprised appearance at the event, called "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal," which also included performance by Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Lee Greenwood, Sam Moore, Cassadee Pope, Yolanda Adams, Stephanie Quayle and The Gatlins. 100 percent of ticket sales will benefit hurricane victims.
Before taking the stage, Lady Gaga also shared a pic of the former presidents' name cards, writing, "Now that’s what I call an audience😍 http://www.OneAmericaAppeal.org #OneAmericaAppeal performing in a few minutes!"
"#OneAmericaAppeal @BTWFoundation salutes u for establishing a mental health & trauma recovery fund w/ me personally for hurricane victims ❤️," she also wrote in another tweet.
While on stage, the singer shared some words with the audience.
"In a time of catastrophe we all put our difference aside and we all come together because we need each other or we can't survive," she told audiences before singing "Million Reasons," "You and I" and "Edge of Glory." The singer also announced that she would be donating $1 million to hurricane relief efforts. Watch her speech and performance (1:50:01 minute mark) in the video below.
See how other celebs have come together to support hurricane relief efforts in the video below.