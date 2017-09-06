Lady Gaga Laughs, Cries and Gets 'Stoned in Grandma's Car' in 'Five Foot Two' Doc Teaser -- Watch!

The doc, directed by Chris Moukarbel, gives an inside look at Gaga's life over an eight-month period and during one of the most vulnerable and impactful times of her career. From doctors visits to releasing her 2016 record, Joanne, to performing during the Super Bowl LI halftime show, the singer gives viewers an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at her life and personal struggles.

"I'm gonna fight like f**king hell for them to f**king love this," Gaga declares in the first look.

The teaser also shows the Golden Globe winner talking to her dancers before their huge Super Bowl LI halftime performance. "It doesn't get bigger than this," she says.