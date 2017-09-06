Lady Gaga Laughs, Cries and Gets 'Stoned in Grandma's Car' in 'Five Foot Two' Doc Teaser -- Watch!
Lady Gaga is opening up like never before.
The "Applause" singer debuted the teaser for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, on Wednesday, which features the pop star laughing, crying and getting "stoned in grandma's car."
The doc, directed by Chris Moukarbel, gives an inside look at Gaga's life over an eight-month period and during one of the most vulnerable and impactful times of her career. From doctors visits to releasing her 2016 record, Joanne, to performing during the Super Bowl LI halftime show, the singer gives viewers an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at her life and personal struggles.
"I'm gonna fight like f**king hell for them to f**king love this," Gaga declares in the first look.
The teaser also shows the Golden Globe winner talking to her dancers before their huge Super Bowl LI halftime performance. "It doesn't get bigger than this," she says.
Gaga previously released several quick snippets of the film, where she's heard breaking down talking to someone about feeling lonely.
“I’m alone, Brandon, every night and all these people will leave,” she says, seemingly crying on the phone to an unknown friend. “They will leave, and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”
Gaga: Five Foot Two will have its world premiere on Sept. 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival before it will be available on Sept. 22 on Netflix.
