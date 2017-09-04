Lady Gaga Postpones Concert in Montreal: 'I Couldn't be More Devastated'
Lady Gaga had some disappointing news for her fans in Montreal, Canada.
On Monday, the 31-year-old pop star broke the news that she would not be performing in the city as scheduled. "I'm so sorry, Montreal," she wrote. "We are working on postponing the show."
Gaga continued to apologize in a lengthier message, which also included a somber selfie. "To my beautiful fans, I couldn't be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight," she wrote. "I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field, I got sick and have been pushing through."
She added, "I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne."
Gaga was so broken up over missing the show that she announced: "I'm sending free [pizza] to any Monsters outside my hotel, The William Gray Montréal. I love you so much and I'm so sorry you are the most loyal fans."
Gaga is next scheduled to perform on Wednesday and Thursday in Toronto at Air Canada Center.
Prior to canceling her concert, Gaga was sure to wish Beyonce a happy 36th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Honey B 🍯!!!" she wrote. "To my 'Telephone' partner in crime, can you believe that was eight years ago!?#HappyBdayBeyonce"
In addition to her tour, the GRAMMY winner is also anticipating the release of her Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.
