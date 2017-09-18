Lady Gaga Postpones European Leg of 'Joanne' Tour Due to 'Severe Physical Pain'

Gaga herself took to Instagram to share an update with fans in an emotional post.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them,” she captioned a photo of herself holding rosary beads and praying. “It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.”

The Mother Monster also noted that she plans to tell her full health story to her fans when the time is right.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” she wrote. “I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans.”