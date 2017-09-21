Lady Gaga Praises Noah Cyrus for Covering Her Song While on Katy Perry's Tour: 'This Really Cheered Me Up'

Noah Cyrus received the ultimate compliment from Lady Gaga.

The 17-year-old singer is currently the opening act on Katy Perry's Witness World Tour, and made quite the impression on the 31-year-old singer when she covered her song, "Million Reasons," during the tour's kick-off concert in Montreal on Tuesday night.

"@noahcyrus, this really cheered me up," Gaga gushed over Cyrus' performance. "Keep killin it lil' music angel, ? ? really warmed my heart to hear you sing my song❤️❤️."

Gaga's tweet comes just a few days after she revealed that she would be postponing the European leg of her world tour due to health issues.

. @noahcyrus This really cheered me up. Keep killin it lil' music angel 😇 🎶 really warmed my heart to hear you sing my song❤️❤️ https://t.co/j4GG6b8uQs — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 21, 2017

During an interview with Rolling Stone in December, Cyrus shared that Lady Gaga's Joanne album served as an inspiration during her own writing process for NC-17.

The pop star also shared with ET in February that she openly accepts advice from her famous family -- in particular, her older sisters, Miley and Brandi Cyrus. "I take advice from both my sisters all the time," she said. "We try to help each other as much as we can without getting in the catty sister fight."

Cyrus wasn't the only one to impress concertgoers with a cover song performance. Katy Perry opened her tour by singing Janet Jackson's 1986 classic, "What Have You Done for Me Lately."

