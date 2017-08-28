Lady Gaga Praises the 'Women and the Gay Men' in Her Life: They 'Give Me Strength'
Lady Gaga's recent photo shoot with V magazine leaves little to the imagination.
The 31-year-old pop star covers the latest issue of the publication and sports a rather simple style. Gaga poses in minimal makeup while holding her arms over her head, which reveals that she's braless under a very tiny crop top.
The "Born This Way" singer also uses her interview with V to credit those that work for her behind the scenes, in particular, the women and gay men in her inner circle.
"The girls that take care of me. I have these wonderful powerful women in my life. They wake me up every day and make sure I am powerful, feeling good and strong. And also the gay men in my life," she notes. "I would be lying if I said there weren’t some straight men on my team, but to me, it’s the women and the gay men around me who give me strength.”
Gaga goes on to talk about the mission behind her recent album, Joanne.
“I want to connect with people on a deeper level,” she explains. “And I wanna be able to see all those other things I’m interested in, but slowly and differently. Joanne is about living every day as if it’s my last."
“For me, Joanne, in the simplest terms, it’s the classic stories of our lives that help us return to who we really are, no matter how lost we get," she continues. “You can always go back to a loss, or the pain of a pending loss, or a challenging struggle in your family life, or your childhood. And when you go back to that place, it somehow brings you back to where you were in the beginning. And for me, that’s what writing this album was all about."
In addition to her music, Gaga is coming out with a documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, on Netflix in September. Cameras captured some very vulnerable moments of the GRAMMY winner, including when she broke down sobbing.
