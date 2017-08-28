Lady Gaga Praises the 'Women and the Gay Men' in Her Life: They 'Give Me Strength'

The "Born This Way" singer also uses her interview with V to credit those that work for her behind the scenes, in particular, the women and gay men in her inner circle.

"The girls that take care of me. I have these wonderful powerful women in my life. They wake me up every day and make sure I am powerful, feeling good and strong. And also the gay men in my life," she notes. "I would be lying if I said there weren’t some straight men on my team, but to me, it’s the women and the gay men around me who give me strength.”