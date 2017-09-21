Lady Gaga Says 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Shows Her 'Lowest Lows': Fame Isn't 'All It's Cracked Up to Be'
Gaga: Five Foot Twocelebrates Lady Gaga's triumphs as well as her imperfections, and she couldn't be happier to see it all on screen.
The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share an honest message with her fans about the Netflix documentary, just hours before its release.
"With Gaga: Five Foot Two, I found myself witnessing myself in a way I am unable to see on my own," Gaga wrote. "I felt proud, I felt sadness, I felt empowered, I felt vulnerable...but what struck me the most was the film's authenticity in the way Chris [Moukarbel], the director, chose to show my lowest lows, my highest highs, and the close relationship with my family that I clung to fiercely while writing my album Joanne."
"Although surreal, happy and also hard, I'm most touched that the veil behind the aura of my fame reveals that fame is not all it's cracked up to be. It is lonely, it is isolating, and it is very psychologically challenging because fame changes the way you're viewed by people," she continued. "For me, it feels very unnatural, but complicated because I know it is my destiny to be a performer."
"I saw this film for the first time with everyone in the Princess of Wales Theatre at the Toronto International Film Festival. And I am happy that I trusted the creative process with Chris in this way. I could not possibly be objective about myself. This is a collaboration where I blindly went 'all in' because I trusted his talent and he believe in mine," she shared. "Thank you little monsters. I might not always give the world exactly what they expect of me. But make no mistake, it is always the true me."
ET spoke with Gaga at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, where she revealed her biggest fear about the documentary.
"My biggest fear was that it would be a commercial, or it would lack in authenticity and it would feel as though I was pandering to people to love me, so I gave Chris full access, once I decided I trusted him," she said. "There are wonderful, amazing men in my life, and Chris is no exception."
Gaga: Five Foot Two premieres Friday at 12:01 am on Netflix.