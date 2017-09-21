Lady Gaga Says 'Five Foot Two' Documentary Shows Her 'Lowest Lows': Fame Isn't 'All It's Cracked Up to Be'

Gaga: Five Foot Twocelebrates Lady Gaga's triumphs as well as her imperfections, and she couldn't be happier to see it all on screen.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share an honest message with her fans about the Netflix documentary, just hours before its release.

"With Gaga: Five Foot Two, I found myself witnessing myself in a way I am unable to see on my own," Gaga wrote. "I felt proud, I felt sadness, I felt empowered, I felt vulnerable...but what struck me the most was the film's authenticity in the way Chris [Moukarbel], the director, chose to show my lowest lows, my highest highs, and the close relationship with my family that I clung to fiercely while writing my album Joanne."

"Although surreal, happy and also hard, I'm most touched that the veil behind the aura of my fame reveals that fame is not all it's cracked up to be. It is lonely, it is isolating, and it is very psychologically challenging because fame changes the way you're viewed by people," she continued. "For me, it feels very unnatural, but complicated because I know it is my destiny to be a performer."