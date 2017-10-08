Lady Gaga Shares Rare Photo With Boyfriend Christian Carino As She Pays Tribute to Late Friend

Lady Gaga is rocking pink for a good cause.



On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer shared a selfie alongside with boyfriend, Christian Carino, but it was no ordinary photo. Mother Monster can be seen in the Instagram post rocking a sparkly pink Oscar de la Renta gown as Carino -- who she referred to as "a very special someone" -- leans on her shoulder.

The sweet photo also comes with a bit of sadness, as the singer was paying tribute to her friend, Sonja Durham. Gaga's friend lost her battle with breast cancer in May, and Saturday would have been her birthday.