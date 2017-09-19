Lady Gaga Shows What It's Like to Live With Chronic Pain in New Documentary Trailer

Lady Gaga offers an inside look into a painful part of her life.

After announcing on Sunday that she was postponing the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to her fibromyalgia condition, a new trailer was released for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, that offers a glimpse into the health struggles she's been facing.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues."