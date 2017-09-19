Lady Gaga Shows What It's Like to Live With Chronic Pain in New Documentary Trailer
Lady Gaga offers an inside look into a painful part of her life.
After announcing on Sunday that she was postponing the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to her fibromyalgia condition, a new trailer was released for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, that offers a glimpse into the health struggles she's been facing.
According to the Mayo Clinic, "fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues."
"I have chased this pain for four or five years," Gaga says over scenes of her getting shots at a medical facility.
She then credits her Little Monsters for helping with the discomfort. "But when I feel the adrenaline in my music and my fans, I can f**king go."
Gaga also detailed her chronic pain in an Instagram post where she apologized for having to postpone her tour. "I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them," she wrote. "It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference."
Gaga: Five Foot Two starts streaming on Netflix on Sept. 22.
Here's another look at the singer's emotional documentary: