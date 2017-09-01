Lady Gaga Throws Epic Birthday Bowling Bash for Her Mom, Invites Boyfriend Christian Carino!
Lady Gaga sure knows how to party!
The "John Wayne" singer's mother, Claudia, celebrated her 63rd birthday this week, and in honor of her special day, Gaga hosted an epic birthday bowling bash at Bowlmor Lanes in New York City on Wednesday.
Proving they're still going strong, Gaga, chic in a bright pink top, camouflage jacket and sky-high shoes, arrived at the party with her boyfriend, CAA agent Christian Carino. The outing comes less than a week after Gaga's ex-beau, Taylor Kinney, attended her concert in Chicago.
A source tells ET that Gaga and Carino enjoyed their night out together, partying in the bowling alley's private POP room that the singer rented out for the soirée.
According to the source, the room fits approximately 20 people and is a pop art-inspired gallery that includes six black-light lanes. The source says Gaga's group indulged in tons of food and bowling throughout the night. The outside of the room was decorated with white and gold balloons for Gaga's mom.
-- Reporting by Katie Krause