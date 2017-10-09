‘Laguna Beach’ Star Talan Torriero Welcomes First Child: ‘I Can’t Wait to Start This Journey’ (Exclusive)

Could play dates with Lauren Conrad’s son be in the future? Laguna Beach alum Talan Torriero welcomed his first child with his wife, Danielle Torriero, on Sunday.

The former high school playboy was overjoyed by the birth of his son, Bronson Leonardo Torriero, gushing to ET about his newest addition.

“When I first saw my son cry and take his first breath in the world, I couldn’t help but tear up just thinking about how beautiful life is,” Talan exclusively told ET. “I fell even more in love with my wife today. She is going to make an incredible mother, and I can’t wait to get our boy home to start this journey.”