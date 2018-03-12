‘Laguna Beach’ Stars Alex Murrel and Dieter Schmitz Are Each Expecting Babies This Year!=

More Laguna babies are on the way!

Over the weekend former Laguna Beach co-stars Alex Murrel Johnson and Dieter Schmitz each separately took to Instagram to share the news that they are expecting.

Alex M., as she was known on season two of the hit MTV reality show, is already mom to 1-year-old son Levi with her husband, Kyle Johnson.

“Baby brother on his way this July #JulyBabies,” Murrel captured a series of pregnancy portraits with her hubby and son.

The sweetest part of the shoot is that it was taken by none other than Alex’s Laguna Beach bestie, Taylor Cole.

“When your bestie makes you cry when you get the photos back,” Alex wrote on Instagram Stories. “Thank you @taylorcolephoto. There’s no one else I’d want to capture this special family moment.”

Alex also shared some dish on Taylor, adding, “Also super special that @taylorcolephoto and I are two months apart. #BuiltInBFFS.”

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Alex’s co-stars were quick to react, with Kristin Cavallari liking the post and Alex’s high school nemesis Jessica commenting, “Eeeek so excited for you!” Looks like what happens in Cabo really does stay in Cabo.

Dieter, who made an announcement of his own, commented, “Congrats al. Ps if we have a girl it goes without saying no dating. Or spring breaking.”

Dieter, who was featured mostly on the first season of the show as the bestie of Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad, shared his own news over the weekend.

Dieter and his wife Isabell posted a photo of their French bulldog Wellington holding up a sign that read, “Mom & Dad are getting me a human. Due Sep. 10, 2018.”

There’s also a sign behind the pup that reads, “Our greatest adventure begins September 2018.”

“Some exciting news from the Schmitz’s!!! Our family is growing!!!” Dieter captioned the shot.

Alex commented on the photo, writing, “OMG diets!!!! SO SO happy for you and @isathebell,” and LC added, “I can’t wait to meet this little person.”

Other Laguna Beach stars to recently welcome little ones include Talan Torriero, who welcomed son Bronson last October, Jason Wahler, who welcomed daughter Delilah last August, LC, who welcomed son Liam last July, and Kristin, who is mom to three kiddos – sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 3, and daughter, Saylor, 2.

For more from the cast, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Music City': See the First Trailer for CMT's New Series From 'The Hills,' 'Laguna Beach' Creator (Exclusive)

‘Laguna Beach’ Star Talan Torriero Welcomes First Child: ‘I Can’t Wait to Start This Journey’ (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari Weighs in on 'Siesta Key' & Talks Keeping in Touch With 'Laguna Beach' Co-Stars

Related Gallery