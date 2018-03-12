Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and Armie Hammer Shine in Jaw-Dropping 'Sorry to Bother You' Trailer

Sometimes a movie trailer comes along that truly makes you excited to see the film -- and sometimes a trailer like the one for Sorry to Bother You drops, and it's all you can think about until the movie hits theaters and you're at the first screening.

Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield stars in this mind-bending surreal comedy, set in an alternate version of present-day Oakland, California. Stanfield plays Cassius Green, a man who is down on his luck before getting hired as a telemarketer.

Cassius works alongside a veteran telemarketer named Langston (Danny Glover), who shares the secret to making successful calls: "Let me give you a tip. You wanna make some money here? Use your white voice."

After learning how to perfect his "white voice," (voiced by David Cross) Cassius enjoys meteoric success at his job and quickly becomes a "Power Caller" and is invited to join the highest ranks of the company.

However, he soon stumbles onto the bizarre, macabre and enigmatic secrets behind the megacorporation he works for, and has to decide if his values and beliefs are worth more to him than money -- even if it's a whole lot of money.

Thor: Ragnarok's Tessa Thompson stars as Cassius' girlfriend, Detroit, who doesn't appreciate his "morally emaciated" personality after becoming a power player, while he falls deeper and deeper into a world of dangerous personalities and lies, run by an eye-patch clad, mutton-chopped Omari Hardwick and a bearded, manic Armie Hammer.

The hotly anticipated quasi-sci-fi comedy is the directorial debut of rapper Boots Riley, lead vocalist for The Coup, and based on his original screenplay. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and screened at the South by Southwest Film Festival on Monday to critical acclaim.

Sorry to Bother You -- also starring Terry Crews, Steven Yeun and Jermaine Fowler -- hits theaters July 6.

