Lamar Odom Collapses in Night Club, Rep Says He’s ‘Doing Great’

Lamar Odom had a scare in the early hours of Sunday morning. The 38-year-old former NBA star was at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub on the Sunset Strip, when he passed out.

TMZ posted a video of Odom being lifted off the ground and into a chair by several security guards. In the clip, Odom is slumped over on the ground but appears lucid once he’s sitting up.

His rep told TMZ that Odom fainted as a result of dehydration due to an intense workout earlier in the day. The rep added that the club had been very hot when Odom passed out.

Since the incident, Odom’s rep says he’s “doing great.”