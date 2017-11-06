Lamar Odom Collapses in Night Club, Rep Says He’s ‘Doing Great’
Lamar Odom had a scare in the early hours of Sunday morning. The 38-year-old former NBA star was at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub on the Sunset Strip, when he passed out.
TMZ posted a video of Odom being lifted off the ground and into a chair by several security guards. In the clip, Odom is slumped over on the ground but appears lucid once he’s sitting up.
His rep told TMZ that Odom fainted as a result of dehydration due to an intense workout earlier in the day. The rep added that the club had been very hot when Odom passed out.
Since the incident, Odom’s rep says he’s “doing great.”
MORE: Lamar Odom Says He's 'Still Got Love' for Khloe Kardashian and Wishes Her Well
The person who shot the video told TMZ that Odom had been drinking for several hours prior to the incident.
In October 2015, Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel and rushed to the hospital. His ex-wife Khloe Kardashian stayed by his side throughout the ordeal, but the pair have since finalized their divorce and grown apart.
This past July, Odom penned an essay about addiction, talking about the time leading up to the life-threatening incident.
"Pretty much every second of free time that I had, I was doing coke," he wrote. "I couldn't control it. I didn't want to control it."
He has since been to rehab, writing in July, "I'm sober now. But it's an everyday struggle. I have an addiction. I'll always have an addiction. It never goes away. I mean, I want to get high right now. But I know that I can't if I want to be here for my children."
Khloe is currently dating NBA star Tristan Thompson with whom she is reportedly expecting her first child.