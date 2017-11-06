Lamar Odom Collapses in Nightclub, Rep Says He’s ‘Doing Great’

Lamar Odom had a scare in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old former NBA star was at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood when he reportedly passed out. TMZ posted a video where Odom is seen slumped over on the ground but appears lucid once several security guards hoist him up into a chair.

His rep told TMZ that Odom fainted as a result of dehydration due to an intense workout earlier in the day. The rep added that the club had been very hot when Odom passed out.

Since the incident, the athlete's rep says he’s “doing great.”