Lamar Odom Collapses in Nightclub, Rep Says He’s ‘Doing Great’
Lamar Odom had a scare in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The 38-year-old former NBA star was at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood when he reportedly passed out. TMZ posted a video where Odom is seen slumped over on the ground but appears lucid once several security guards hoist him up into a chair.
His rep told TMZ that Odom fainted as a result of dehydration due to an intense workout earlier in the day. The rep added that the club had been very hot when Odom passed out.
Since the incident, the athlete's rep says he’s “doing great.”
The person who shot the video told TMZ that Odom had been drinking for several hours prior to the incident.
In October 2015, Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel and rushed to the hospital. His ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, stayed by his side throughout the ordeal, but the pair have since finalized their divorce.
This past July, Odom penned an essay about addiction, talking about the time leading up to the life-threatening incident. "Pretty much every second of free time that I had, I was doing coke," he wrote. "I couldn't control it. I didn't want to control it."
He has since been to rehab, writing in July, "I'm sober now. But it's an everyday struggle. I have an addiction. I'll always have an addiction. It never goes away. I mean, I want to get high right now. But I know that I can't if I want to be here for my children."
Meanwhile, Kardashian is dating NBA star Tristan Thompson, and is reportedly expecting her first child.