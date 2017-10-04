Lamar Odom Says He 'Still Got Love' for Khloe Kardashian and Wishes Her Well After Pregnancy News
Lamar Odom has no hard feelings towards Khloe Kardashian.
The 37-year-old former NBA player sat down with Complex's Everyday Struggle hosts this week, where he expressed his sentiments towards his ex-wife, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
"From a distance. I wish her well. Still got love for her," Odom said on Wednesday’s episode.
Kardashian and Lamar wed in in 2009, but their marriage was marred by cheating scandals and Odom's drug relapse. Kardashian filed for divorce in December of 2013, but called off the legal proceedings when the basketball player was hospitalized in a coma and placed on life support after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada.
The former Laker also explained how being on reality TV changed his life and why he decided to do it.
“It’s gonna bring a different type of light to you, probably light that you’re not used to," Odom confessed of fame. "I think I’m used to it now. I think if I did another reality show, I’ll know how to live outside of film and sh*t like that."
"I would never think I would do reality TV before it happened. I used to look down upon it," he explained, adding that when he was involved with Kardashian and her reality fame, "I was supportive of my wife…I’m getting money with my wife."
Once Odom was fully recovered, he and Kardashian finalized their divorce in December 2016. Last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star revealed in a promo for the family's 10-year anniversary special that thinking Odom had died was the "most traumatic" experience she's had.
"On the plane, they said he died," shared Khloe, who cared for her ex after his hospitalization. "Someone faked it."
"I was screaming," she continued. "But to think, and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do, and then to know they're really alive... it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle."
