Lance Bass Isn’t Doing ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ -- Here’s Why (Exclusive)
Lance Bass is the self-proclaimed “biggest Big Brother” fan out there -- but that doesn’t mean he’s signing up for the first-ever U.S. edition of Celebrity Big Brother this winter.
“I’m not doing it,” he reveals to ET. “I am the biggest Big Brother fan ever. I want to play this game so badly, but it’s just, I’m not going to be in a house that long and not get paid $10 million. So, if you wanna pay me $10 million, I’m in!”
CBS’s celebrity edition of the game will premiere in early 2018 for a limited run, with famous faces moving into the Big Brother house for the first time -- and Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, have some dream casting in mind.
“We’re so excited,” Bass admits. “I would love to see Kathy Griffin, for multiple reasons. I think she would just be great television, and she loves the game. AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, another big Big Brother fan. I like to see fans in the house. And, our girl, Fortune Feimster, would be really great in the house.”
'Celebrity Big Brother' Is Coming to the U.S. -- Watch the Exciting Announcement!
“And Lisa Vanderpump!” Turchin adds. “She would never do it in her entire life, but that would just be TV gold.”
“I did try to convince her to go,” Bass admits. “It didn’t work.”
“She can’t share a shower or toilet with people,” Turchin says. “It’s not happening.”
ET caught up with the couple at Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation annual gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The pair are big supporters of the rescue organization, having adopted two puppies from the center.
“We've seen this little puppy, ha, 'puppy' grow from a little inkling of an idea into an amazing foundation, an amazing rescue shelter, all within just a couple years, which is insane,” Bass says. “Like, all of us have ideas -- but, Lisa and [her husband], Ken, are doers. If they think of something, it happens in the next month and I think that's so amazing.”
‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Reacts to Cody Casting the Deciding Vote (Exclusive)