Lance Bass Isn’t Doing ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ -- Here’s Why (Exclusive)

Lance Bass is the self-proclaimed “biggest Big Brother” fan out there -- but that doesn’t mean he’s signing up for the first-ever U.S. edition of Celebrity Big Brother this winter.

“I’m not doing it,” he reveals to ET. “I am the biggest Big Brother fan ever. I want to play this game so badly, but it’s just, I’m not going to be in a house that long and not get paid $10 million. So, if you wanna pay me $10 million, I’m in!”

CBS’s celebrity edition of the game will premiere in early 2018 for a limited run, with famous faces moving into the Big Brother house for the first time -- and Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, have some dream casting in mind.

“We’re so excited,” Bass admits. “I would love to see Kathy Griffin, for multiple reasons. I think she would just be great television, and she loves the game. AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, another big Big Brother fan. I like to see fans in the house. And, our girl, Fortune Feimster, would be really great in the house.”