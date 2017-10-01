Lance Bass Shares Epic *NSYNC Throwback as Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon & More Post Awkward Teen Pics
Thanks to Stephen Colbert, the #PuberMe hashtag kicked off last week, and celebs have started to deliver the best photos of their awkward teen years for a good cause.
Colbert vowed that for every awkward photo from puberty that a celebrity shares on social media, he will take $1,000 from his Ben & Jerry's AmeriCone Dream earnings and donate that to helping rebuild Puerto Rico.
And now even more big names are getting in on the hilarious and helpful hashtag.
Reese Witherspoon shared this cute picture of herself at 14, sporting big glasses and an even bigger smile. She wrote in the caption, "Giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief"
Stars Share Puberty Pics to Help Raise Money for Puerto Rico: See the Hilarious Photos!
Jimmy Fallon tweeted a pic of himself rocking a pink and orange sweatshirt alongside some friends, with the additional hashtag, "#SquadGoals."
Lance Bass roped in all the members of *NSYNC with his epic throwback, that also celebrated the band's anniversary. He wrote in the caption, "22 years ago today I met these jackasses. My life would never be the same. Happy #NsyncDay #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief."
Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda went the extra mile and shared a video he made about Puerto Rico when he was young.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt posted a headshot from his 3rd Rock From The Sun days, when he had long hair and a serious smolder. "Awkwarddddddddddddddd," he added in the post.
RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Thanks Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony for 'Teaming' Up to Help Puerto Rico
Former The Talk co-hosts Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen joined the challenge too, sharing a peek into their awkward years.
Check out #PuberMe pics from even more stars like Sarah Silverman, Jane Seymour, and Mayim Bialik below:
For more on celeb efforts to help in the wake of so many recent natural disasters, watch the video below!