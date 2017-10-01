Lance Bass Shares Epic *NSYNC Throwback as Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon & More Post Awkward Teen Pics

Thanks to Stephen Colbert, the #PuberMe hashtag kicked off last week, and celebs have started to deliver the best photos of their awkward teen years for a good cause.

Colbert vowed that for every awkward photo from puberty that a celebrity shares on social media, he will take $1,000 from his Ben & Jerry's AmeriCone Dream earnings and donate that to helping rebuild Puerto Rico.

And now even more big names are getting in on the hilarious and helpful hashtag.

Reese Witherspoon shared this cute picture of herself at 14, sporting big glasses and an even bigger smile. She wrote in the caption, "Giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief"