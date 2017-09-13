Larry King Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Underwent Surgery: 'I'm as Healthy as Can Be'

"King immediately underwent a successful surgery to remove the upper Lobe and Lymph Node," his rep said in a statement. "Larry returned to work two weeks later, having just celebrated his 60th year in broadcasting. He looks forward to working for another 60 years and thanks everyone for their well wishes!"

The Larry King Now host also took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his gratitude for everyone's support.

"Thank you everyone for the well wishes. The doctors at Cedars [Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles] were great & removed the cancer immediately," he wrote. "I'm as healthy as can be & back at work."