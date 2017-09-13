Larry King Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Underwent Surgery: 'I'm as Healthy as Can Be'
Larry King is opening up for the first time about his secret lung cancer diagnosis.
The 83-year-old host was diagnosed with stage 1 Adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer through a routine chest examination in July of this year, ET has learned.
"King immediately underwent a successful surgery to remove the upper Lobe and Lymph Node," his rep said in a statement. "Larry returned to work two weeks later, having just celebrated his 60th year in broadcasting. He looks forward to working for another 60 years and thanks everyone for their well wishes!"
The Larry King Now host also took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his gratitude for everyone's support.
"Thank you everyone for the well wishes. The doctors at Cedars [Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles] were great & removed the cancer immediately," he wrote. "I'm as healthy as can be & back at work."
This isn't King's first heath scare. In 1987, he suffered a heart attack and had a quintuple-bypass surgery. From that experience he wrote two books about living with heart disease, Mr. King, You're Having a Heart Attack: How a Heart Attack and Bypass Surgery Changed My Life and Taking On Heart Disease: Famous Personalities Recall How They Triumphed over the Nation's #1 Killer and How You Can, Too.