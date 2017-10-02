Las Vegas Residency Performers Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and More 'Broken' Over Shooting

Las Vegas regulars are in disbelief after a gunman opened fire during a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing over 50 concertgoers and leaving hundreds injured.

Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys are among the musicians who have a residency in the city, and have taken to social media to express their heartbreak following the horrific event that took place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Hotel during the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

"Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas," Dion, who performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, posted to Instagram.