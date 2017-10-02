Las Vegas Residency Performers Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and More 'Broken' Over Shooting
Las Vegas regulars are in disbelief after a gunman opened fire during a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing over 50 concertgoers and leaving hundreds injured.
Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys are among the musicians who have a residency in the city, and have taken to social media to express their heartbreak following the horrific event that took place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Hotel during the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.
"Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas," Dion, who performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, posted to Instagram.
Spears, who has a residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood, was also taken aback after hearing the tragic news, writing: "Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers."
As for Lopez, whose also performs at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, she enlisted her Instagram followers to make blood donations. "I ❤️ Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning," she wrote. "Blood donation centers listed above. Please donate #LasVegas."
Boyz II Men is also a frequent performer at Vegas' The Mirage, and tweeted: "Just heartbroken. Can’t wait to hug you all this weekend."
The Backstreet Boys are readying their return to The AXIS at Planet Hollywood in November, and tweeted: "In shock. Thankful our team is safe. The Vegas community and all affected need more than thoughts and prayer, but it’s a start."
Mariah Carey, who performs at Vegas' Caesars Palace, shared her condolences during a live interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday.
"I pray for the victims and hope all these can stop as soon as possible," she said. "You know, I have spent a lot of time in Vegas and this type of thing anywhere happening anywhere is a huge tragedy."
She added, "It's terrible because people just going out to listen to music, really they're out for the night and something like this happens, it's shocking."