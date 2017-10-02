Las Vegas Shows Canceled in Wake of Deadly Shooting at Music Festival

TAO Group, which owns Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, announced the venue would be closed on Monday, with DJ Ruckus’ scheduled set canceled.

Nightlife heavyweight Hakkasan Group, meanwhile, shared that they are working with authorities and that the “well-being of our guests and our staff” remains a priority. Steve Aoki is scheduled to play the company’s Omnia club at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, while Lil Jon is on Thursday’s lineup at MGM Grand’s Hakkasan club.

Penn & Teller has also canceled their scheduled performance on Monday.

“Out of respect for our Las Vegas community and the tragedy of last night’s events, Penn & Teller have canceled tonight’s performance at The Rio Hotel & Casino," the duo's rep tells ET.

Concerts scheduled for later in the week along The Strip include Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and John Fogerty. No word yet if there are plans to cancel any of these shows as well.

Vegas isn't the only town canceling events out of respect for the tragedy. ABC announced on Monday that Dancing With the Stars contestants will not do their traditional after show interviews on Monday.

In addition, the Empire State Building will go dark on Monday night "in sympathy for the victims and those affected by the attacks in Las Vegas."