Las Vegas Shows Canceled in Wake of Deadly Shooting at Music Festival
Las Vegas’ biggest resort groups are canceling shows in the wake of Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.
A spokesperson for MGM Resorts tells ET that Monday’s shows at all of their properties have been called off. The company owns a string of resorts, including Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, which was at the center of the devastating shooting and is home to Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE.
All other Cirque du Soleil productions in Las Vegas have also been canceled for Monday, as have performances by the Blue Man Group.
“As the tragic events unfolded, all Cirque du Soleil’s theatres were immediately put into lock‐down in collaboration with local authorities,” Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group said in a statement. “Audience members that were attending the shows have since been authorized to leave the theaters. For the time being, none of Cirque du Soleil’s employees have been identified amongst the victims.”
TAO Group, which owns Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, announced the venue would be closed on Monday, with DJ Ruckus’ scheduled set canceled.
Nightlife heavyweight Hakkasan Group, meanwhile, shared that they are working with authorities and that the “well-being of our guests and our staff” remains a priority. Steve Aoki is scheduled to play the company’s Omnia club at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, while Lil Jon is on Thursday’s lineup at MGM Grand’s Hakkasan club.
Penn & Teller has also canceled their scheduled performance on Monday.
“Out of respect for our Las Vegas community and the tragedy of last night’s events, Penn & Teller have canceled tonight’s performance at The Rio Hotel & Casino," the duo's rep tells ET.
Concerts scheduled for later in the week along The Strip include Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and John Fogerty. No word yet if there are plans to cancel any of these shows as well.
Vegas isn't the only town canceling events out of respect for the tragedy. ABC announced on Monday that Dancing With the Stars contestants will not do their traditional after show interviews on Monday.
In addition, the Empire State Building will go dark on Monday night "in sympathy for the victims and those affected by the attacks in Las Vegas."
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that more than 50 people died and more than 500 were injured after a gunman fired shots at the festival’s audience from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.
Jason Aldean was performing at the time of the incident.
