'Last Flag Flying' Director Richard Linklater Is Anti-War, Pro-Troops and Undecided on the Oscars (Exclusive)

"Excited, I do get," Richard Linklater grins, leaning back from the table and settling into his seat. I've asked the director what, after 20 years of making movies professionally -- "30, if you count my early Super-8 efforts," he chimes in -- gets him excited to still do what he does. "I just think the storytelling, you know?"

"I used to see it as more of a technical thing. Like, Oh, I'm a filmmaker first, and I'll make a film about this," he explains. We are sitting in a suite at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons, and Linklater is dressed in his go-to ensemble of a gray button-down and jeans, his bangs splashed across his forehead. "Now it's in full embrace of storytelling. It's such a powerful storytelling medium, and there are so many great stories in the world, so many great characters. I'll never get enough."

Linklater's latest story is Last Flag Flying, out now, about three estranged Vietnam veterans who reunite decades later after the son of one man is killed fighting in Iraq. "My version of a war movie," Linklater admits of the talky drama. His latest characters include "Doc" Shepherd, the bereaved father played by Steve Carell; a provocateur barkeep, Sal (Bryan Cranston) and the reformed Reverend Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne). Last Flag Flying is adapted from Darryl Ponicsan's 2005 novel of the same name, a direct sequel to the author's 1970 debut, The Last Detail, which was adapted by director Hal Ashby in '73.

Linklater's movie, however, is not a direct sequel to Ashby's film -- it features a different cast, playing characters that have different names and different backstories. If you ask Linklater, Last Flag Flying is not a spiritual sequel, either, no matter how frequently it is referred to as such. "It's so silly! I don't like!" he exclaims. "I said that kind of in passing about Dazed and Confused and Everybody Wants Some!!, and they ran with it. But no one knows what it means..." he shrugs. "Certainly, this is no more of a sequel than Silence of the Lambs is a sequel."