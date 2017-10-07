For 'The Last Ship' Star Bridget Regan, Slowing Down Isn't an Option (Exclusive)

Don’t tell Bridget Regan to take a day off.

“I’ve got that thing in me where I get really anxious and restless if I’m not working. I drive my agents and managers nuts because I’m like, ‘It’s Tuesday. I’m free. Can I get a job?’” Regan, star of TNT’s The Last Ship, says with a laugh. “I don’t like to stop. I don’t like to slow down.”

The 35-year-old actress is no stranger to juggling at least three or four television shows at any given time. Just last year, Regan was at one point balancing her duties on The Last Ship with Jane the Virgin and the since-canceled Agent Carter. Asked what inspires Regan to have the drive to stay hungry and strive for more, her reasoning is simple.

“I’m fortunate that I get to do what I love and love what I do, and when I’m not working, I do feel like there’s something missing,” Regan explains, sharing that her husband, Eamon O’Sullivan, has had to remind her to take a step back and enjoy the downtime. “We wrapped season five of Last Ship [recently] and I’m going crazy because I want to paint this room, I want to wallpaper that room, I want to knock out this wall and work on the house. And [my husband]’s like, ‘Can you just chill?’ I struggle with turning on the chill switch.”

What has become Regan’s calling card is her penchant for playing fierce, confident women throughout her career -- from The Last Ship’s Sasha Cooper, a badass ex-Navy Intelligence Officer, to Jane the Virgin’s Rose, the twisted yet empathetic schemer, to Agent Carter’s Dottie, the psychopathic Russian assassin.