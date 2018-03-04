Laura Dern Fangirls Over 'My Icon' Meryl Streep Joining 'Big Little Lies' (Exclusive)

Laura Dern is having "the greatest week ever" with none other than Meryl Streep.

With The Post actress set to join the cast of HBO's Big Little Lies in its second season, Dern says the ladies of Monterey area are already busy initiating Streep into their squad. Adorably referring to Streep as "my icon, my legend," Dern opened up about breaking bread together over the past few days.

"Because I have the gift of being the governor of the actors' branch, I've had dinners with her, I've had breakfasts with her," Dern told ET's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. "Because of Big Little Lies, we had brunch and lunch. I looked at her after four days of this and said, 'I've had every meal with Meryl Streep. How did this happen to me? It's the greatest week ever!'"

In addition to Streep joining the cast, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Dern are all set to reprise their roles when the drama returns to the small screen. Dern says that Streep has already been added to a text chain with the group, and now it's time for work to begin.

"We're digging deep," she teased.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dern arrived for the 90th Academy Awards, where she'll serve as a presenter, wearing a Calvin Klein gown and Swarovski jewels. When it comes to avoiding another mix-up like last year's epic Best Picture snafu, Dern predicts that organizers will be "incredibly meticulous" with the cards this year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Reflects on Her Oscar Win in Sweet Throwback Pic

Oscars 2018 Live Updates: A Minute-By-Minute Breakdown of the 90th Annual Academy Awards

Laura Dern and New Flame NBA Player Baron Davis Pack on the PDA -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery