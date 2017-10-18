Laura Dern Reveals Her Sexual Harassment Experience in Hollywood: I Thought I Was 'One of the Lucky Ones'

Laura Dern says she thought she was "one of the lucky ones."

During a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 50-year-old actress opened up about being honored at Elle's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, and the important conversation about sexual harassment that occurred at the event.

"A very interesting thing happened this morning, which was I woke up and I realized that in that space, I talked about how I was one of the lucky ones because I was raised by actors who told me their stories and told me what to look out for, and I realized that I was still justifying behavior," Dern told DeGeneres. "It was my mom who said, 'No, no, no, Laura. That was sexual assault. That was harassment, that was assault. No, you were 14 then.'"