Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Their First Child: Pics
New parents hitting the town! Laura Prepon and her fiancé Ben Foster were spotted at their first post-baby event together at the NYC screening of UNA on Wednesday.
The Orange Is the New Black star, 37, wore a casual grey sweater and black pants, posing with her man on the red carpet. Foster, 36, rocked a black button-down shirt with jeans.
The couple welcomed their first child (reportedly a baby girl) in August. Though they tried to keep the sex of their baby private, Prepon might have let it slip when she was pregnant back in June during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.
"[I'm] eight months [pregnant], so yeah, next month [I'll give birth]," Prepon shared. "It's weird because it sneaks up on you, you're like, 'I can't believe it's been eight months already. But then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, she needs to, like, come out already!' But it's so wonderful. It's just like, a blessing. It's like, she likes it here. She's already kicking."
