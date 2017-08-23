Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Welcome Their First Child

On Wednesday, the happy couple stepped out for an intimate dinner together at Out East in New York City’s East Village, an eyewitness tells ET.

"The couple arrived around 8:30 p.m. and requested a secluded table away from other guests. Prepon noshed on a shrimp cocktail and the poached salmon, while Foster dined on a dozen East Coast oysters and a skirt steak," according to the eyewitness, who also noted that the pair enjoyed a glass of wine, ordering the Sidebar Rosé and the Sancerre, which they followed up with Forteleza margaritas.

“They seemed happy and laid-back,” the eyewitness said. ET reached out to Prepon and Foster’s rep for comment.

The Orange Is the New Black star, who first showed off her baby bump in January at the Sundance Film Festival, revealed the sex of their baby back in June, while sitting down on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"[I'm] eight months [pregnant], so yeah, next month [I'll give birth]," Prepon shared. "It's weird because it sneaks up on you, you're like, 'I can't believe it's been eight months already. But then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, she needs to, like, come out already!'"

"But it's so wonderful. It's just like, a blessing. It's like, she likes it here. She's already kicking," Prepon added.