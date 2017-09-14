Lauren Conrad Celebrates 3-Year Wedding Anniversary to William Tell With Adorable Family Pic
Lauren Conrad and William Tell are too cute!
The 31-year-old designer celebrated her three-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday by sharing an adorable pic of herself and her hubby cradling their 2-month old son, Liam.
"Happy Anniversary my love," Conrad wrote on Instagram alongside the sweet family snap.
RELATED: Lauren Conrad Shows Off Post-Baby Body -- See the Pics!
The lovebirds tied the knot in a gorgeous Santa Ynez, California, wedding in 2014, surrounded by family and a handful of Conrad's Laguna Beach co-stars.
The former Hills star and the Something Corporate guitarist began dating in 2012 and got engaged a year later.
In July, the couple welcomed Liam, their first child together. Conrad announced the news on Instagram, sharing a sweet needlepoint of her happy family with the caption, "He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!"
For more on the family, watch below!