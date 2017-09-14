Lauren Conrad Celebrates 3-Year Wedding Anniversary to William Tell With Adorable Family Pic

The lovebirds tied the knot in a gorgeous Santa Ynez, California, wedding in 2014, surrounded by family and a handful of Conrad's Laguna Beach co-stars.

The former Hills star and the Something Corporate guitarist began dating in 2012 and got engaged a year later.

In July, the couple welcomed Liam, their first child together. Conrad announced the news on Instagram, sharing a sweet needlepoint of her happy family with the caption, "He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!"

For more on the family, watch below!