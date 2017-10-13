Lauren Conrad Celebrates the Fall Season with Her ‘Little Lamb’ Newborn Son Liam!
New mom Lauren Conrad knows fashion, so it’s no surprise that her son is making his first autumn outing in a super adorable fuzzy onesie!
The former star of The Hills posted the fantastic fall pic to Instagram on Thursday, along with the caption: “This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today.”
You can almost taste the pumpkin spice lattes!
Conrad, 31, and husband William Tell, 37, welcomed their son into the world back in July. The timing of Liam’s birth took the couple by surprise, as Conrad started having contractions right after hosting their big Fourth of July shindig!
“They say that over holidays there are a lot of people in labor because you might ignore early symptoms. I think it’s the fireworks,” she told People at the time.
The pair recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary by sharing a charming family snap. "Happy Anniversary my love..." Conrad captioned the image.
Even motherhood can’t slow down LC! In September, just two months after giving birth, she was showing off her amazing post-baby bod at the reveal for her new runway collection at Kohl’s.
