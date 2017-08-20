Lauren Conrad Is a Gorgeous Bridesmaid Six Weeks After Giving Birth to Son Liam
Just six weeks after giving birth, Lauren Conrad stunned as a bridesmaid in her friend Cassandra Herschenfeld's wedding to Ben Katz in Ojai, California, on Saturday.
Herschenfeld -- who was Conrad's wedding planner in 2014 -- also enlisted the 31-year-old fashion designer's high school best friend and Laguna Beach co-star, Lo Bosworth, and another Laguna Beach star, Christina Sinclair, to stand beside her at the altar.
Conrad, who gave birth to Liam James on July 5 with husband William Tell, walked down the aisle wearing a floor-length light gray chiffon gown with a thigh-high slit. Matching strappy heels, a hairstyle of loose, flowing waves and a bouquet of white flowers completed the romantic look. The other bridesmaids wore variations of the same dress by Paper Crown, a collection of vintage-inspired styles co-founded and designed by Conrad.
Sinclair captured several snaps of the nuptials on Instagram, writing, "Doesn't get any better than this couple and this wedding. So much love in one place."
Bosworth also posted another photo of her and one of Herschenfeld's other bridesmaids with the caption, "We ready," alongside a string of diamond ring emojis.
