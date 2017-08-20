Lauren Conrad Is a Gorgeous Bridesmaid Six Weeks After Giving Birth to Son Liam

Just six weeks after giving birth, Lauren Conrad stunned as a bridesmaid in her friend Cassandra Herschenfeld's wedding to Ben Katz in Ojai, California, on Saturday.

Herschenfeld -- who was Conrad's wedding planner in 2014 -- also enlisted the 31-year-old fashion designer's high school best friend and Laguna Beach co-star, Lo Bosworth, and another Laguna Beach star, Christina Sinclair, to stand beside her at the altar.