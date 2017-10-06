Lauren Conrad to Headline Create & Cultivate Conference as Keynote Speaker (Exclusive)

Lauren Conrad is sharing her entrepreneurial advice with other women.

The new mom and lifestyle guru will be the keynote speaker at the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 24, 2018.

"I love that Create & Cultivate is all about women supporting each other and coming together to help inspire other females entrepreneurs to accomplish their dreams," Conrad tells ET exclusively. "I can’t wait to be a part of this conference in the company of so many creative and hard working women."

Conrad's keynote will be alongside Hannah Skvarla and centered on their work with The Little Market, an online fair trade shop the two co-founded where customers can purchase beautiful products handmade by artisans around the world.