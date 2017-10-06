Lauren Conrad to Headline Create & Cultivate Conference as Keynote Speaker (Exclusive)
Lauren Conrad is sharing her entrepreneurial advice with other women.
The new mom and lifestyle guru will be the keynote speaker at the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 24, 2018.
"I love that Create & Cultivate is all about women supporting each other and coming together to help inspire other females entrepreneurs to accomplish their dreams," Conrad tells ET exclusively. "I can’t wait to be a part of this conference in the company of so many creative and hard working women."
Conrad's keynote will be alongside Hannah Skvarla and centered on their work with The Little Market, an online fair trade shop the two co-founded where customers can purchase beautiful products handmade by artisans around the world.
While fans may know Conrad, 31, from her days on Laguna Beach and The Hills, she is also a New York Times bestselling author, fashion designer, philanthropist and new mom.
"I find that my best work comes from collaborating," Conrad expresses. "I love working with others, whether it’s my design team on a new collection, a co-writer on a book concept or female artisans on products for The Little Market. Being able to bring ideas to the table and work through them as a team always yields better results."
Create & Cultivate offers a blend of education, entrepreneurial inspiration and empowerment for women looking to create and cultivate the career of their dreams. Women will gather to hear from the best in the business ranging from CEOs, content creators and celebrities.
Past celeb speakers at C&C events include Mandy Moore, Jessica Alba, Gloria Steinem Nicole Richie, Chelsea Handler and Meghan Markle.
The next Create & Cultivate conference will take place on Feb. 24, 2018, at City Market Social House in L.A. Other celebrities expected to attend include Aimee Song, Justina Blakeney, Jessamyn Stanley, Fran Hauser, Ericka Hart, Julia Engel, Chriselle Lim and Anine Bing. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
In July, Conrad and husband William Tell welcomed their first child, a son named Liam, and earlier this year, the former reality star debuted her maternity line at Kohl's.
“I felt that if I was having difficulty finding maternity pieces I wanted to wear, then my customer probably was as well. I want pregnant women to still feel like themselves," she told Fit Pregnancy & Baby.
