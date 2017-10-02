Lauren Conrad Shares Some 'Snuggles' With Newborn Son Liam -- See the Precious Pic!
Lauren Conrad has a pretty adorable weekend warrior on her hands.
On Sunday, the former star of The Hills shared a photo of her and husband William Tell's son Liam taking a nap -- and, of course, his blanket matched his onesie!
"Sunday snuggles with this little guy," Conrad captioned the Instagram pic.
PHOTO: Lauren Conrad Is a Gorgeous Bridesmaid Six Weeks After Giving Birth to Son Liam
The 31-year-old lifestyle guru gave birth to Liam in July and has only shared a few photos of the little one.
In September, she posted a family pic on her and Tell's 3-year wedding anniversary, writing: "Happy Anniversary my love."
While pregnant, Conrad admitted that she was hoping to have a boy. “I’m thrilled to be having a boy. I really wanted a boy. My husband kept saying, ‘We just want a healthy baby.’ And I’d say, ‘But a boy would be nice!’" she quipped to Fit Pregnancy & Baby and Parents. "I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young."
MORE: Lauren Conrad Shares New Photo of Baby Liam With an Uplifting Message
Conrad's former Hills co-stars, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, also recently became parents to a baby boy named Gunner Stone.
The new parents announced via Us Weekly that Montag gave birth on Sunday, with Gunner weighing six pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.
