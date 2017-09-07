Lauren Conrad Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Flowy Floral Dress -- See the Pics!
Looking good, Lauren Conrad!
Just two months after giving birth to her first child with husband William Tell, the fashionista stepped out to the "Girls' Night Out" party, an event celebrating her latest runway collection with Kohl's.
WATCH: Lauren Conrad Welcomes First Child With Husband William Tell -- Find Out His Name!
The blond beauty wore a gorgeous white, flowy halter dress, which featured navy blue flowers with gold stems. She completed the chic ensemble with matching nail polish, dainty bracelets and strappy nude heels.
She seemed to be in good spirits, flashing a smile as she posed in front of the venue's beautifully decorated floral wall.
Conrad, 31, and Tell, 37, shared the first official photo of son Liam last month.
"I always hoped I would have a boy," Conrad told People. "Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited."
MORE: Lauren Conrad Shares New Photo of Baby Liam With an Uplifting Message
"I'm crazy about Liam, but I never really got baby fever," she added. "We wanted to enjoy being married and to really be in the right space. We took our time, so it was something to look forward to."
Hear more on their precious newborn in the video below!