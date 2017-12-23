Lauren Conrad's Adorable Son is the Star of Their Family Christmas Card

Merry Christmas, Liam!

Lauren Conrad's adorable 5-month-old son is the star of her family's Christmas card this year. The former Hills star took to Instagram on Friday to share the cute shot.

Liam sweetly stares into the camera in the festive photo, while his parents, Conrad and her husband, William Tell, lovingly hold him. The word "joyful" runs across the bottom of the card.

"We finally got our act together and sent out a Holiday card this year! (But we also managed to kill our Christmas tree in 2 weeks... so there’s that)," Conrad captioned the pic.

Liam was born on July 5 -- and his stylish mom has kept fans updated on his milestones ever since.

“I’m thrilled to be having a boy. I really wanted a boy. My husband kept saying, ‘We just want a healthy baby.’ And I’d say, ‘But a boy would be nice!’ I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys," Conrad told Fit Pregnancy & Baby before giving birth. "My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young."

