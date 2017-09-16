Lauren Graham Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Alexis Bledel: 'You Are Loved Gilmore Baby'
Lauren Graham will forever hold a special place in her heart for Alexis Bledel.
The Gilmore Girls star wished her TV daughter, who turned 36 on Saturday, a happy birthday on Instagram with an adorable slideshow.
"Lucky world because today a few years back THIS CHILD came to our world! Happy day sweet @alexisbledel_ you are loved Gilmore baby!" Graham captioned the pics.
Kelly Bishop, who portrayed Bledel's Gilmore Girls' on-screen grandmother Emily Gilmore, also sent the actress a sweet birthday message.
"Happy birthday my precious child! You are loved beyond your wildest dreams," Bishop wrote alongside a still from the show.
Last week, Bledel won her first Emmy for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ofglen in The Handmaid’s Tale.
ET caught up with the actress last week at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys, where she emotionally expressed how shocked she was to win.
