Lauren Jauregui and Steve Aoki Release Entrancing New Song 'All Night' -- Listen

Lauren Jauregui and Steve Aoki have your new favorite song to kick-start your weekend.

The 21-year-old Fifth Harmony singer and the DJ released their new collaboration titled "All Night" on Friday. The entrancing and psychedelic tune marks the first time that the artists have worked together.

"Here's a little lyric video! These words were v special for me to write so I hope you enjoy looking at them in neon," Jauregui wrote on Twitter.

She also replied to Aoki's tweet thanking his fans for their support by writing, "My heart is so heavy and overwhelmed with light rn 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."