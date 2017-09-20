Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres Split After 15 Years of Marriage : 'There Are No Bad Guys Here'

A longtime celebrity couple has called it quits.

Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres have separated after 15 years of marriage, Torres revealed in a statement to ET.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year," the 48-year-old Suits actress shared. "There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected"

"Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe," she added. "As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side."