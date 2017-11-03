Laurence Fishburne Files for Divorce From Wife Gina Torres

The estranged couple tied the knot on Sept. 22, 2002, and while they list their date of separation as Oct. 14, 2016, the two first announced their separation in September of this year.

"With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year. There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected," Torres told ET at the time. "Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side."

ET's Courtney Tezeno caught up with Fishburne this week while he was promoting his new film, Last Flag Flying, and shared that co-parenting his daughter with the Suits actress is going "really well" and that they still have a lot of love and respect for one another.

Reporting by Angelique Jackson and Steve Wilks.