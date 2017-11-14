Laurie Metcalf Talks 'Political' Revival Season of 'Roseanne,' Oscar Buzz for 'Lady Bird' (Exclusive)

It's been a big year for Laurie Metcalf! The 62-year-old actress is back as Jackie Harris on the set to air next year, and is earning Oscar buzz for her role in Lady Bird.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Metcalf at the Garry Marshall Theatre's First Annual Founders Gala in Burbank, California, on Monday, where she dished all about her exciting times ahead.

"We had a [for Roseanne] today! This morning of episode number five [and] six, and they added one so we'll do nine instead of eight [episodes] which is fun to hear!" she revealed. "Everyone is really surprised at how it feels like no time has passed at all even though decades -- I hate to say -- have gone by."

"I guess it's like riding a bike, you know? We spent so much time together, nine years together. and the writers are writing very true to the characters, so it's like we picked up right where we left off," she added.