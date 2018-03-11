Laverne Cox Opens Up About Working for 'Amazing' Kim Kardashian on 'Glam Masters' (Exclusive)

Laverne Cox says Kim Kardashian West is an "amazing" boss when it comes to producing the Lifetime reality competition series, Glam Masters.

The celebrated Orange Is the New Black actress spoke with ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where she opened up on what it's like working with the reality mogul.

"I don't think of her as a boss, I think of her more as a colleague," shared Cox, who hosts the competition series that pits beauty experts and makeup artists against one another through a series of intricately-themed challenges.

According to Cox, Kardashian isn't just slapping her name on the show and calling it a day. In fact, she says the 37-year-old entrepreneur "has her stamp on everything."

"Every challenge starts with an 'Express Your Selfie' challenge, and she's the queen of selfies," Cox, 45, explained. "She picked all of us judges and me as a host, and picked all the contestants… so yeah, she's very involved."

The show -- which features a judges panel made up of celebrity make-up artists Mario Dedivanovic, Kandee Johnson and Zanna Roberts Rassi -- has "been so much fun," Cox shared, adding that the fan response from the show has been exciting.

"A lot of the fans are recreating looks from different challenges," she said. "So if we did a season two, I think we're gonna have a lot of incredible makeup artists who wanna be on the show."

Although hosting Glam Masters hasn't been the only thing Cox has focused her attention on. The actress is also winning big in her love life!

"It's great! It's been eight months and it was very unexpected," she shared. "I broke up with my ex in April of last year, and I thought I'd be single for a couple years, honestly. But I believe in getting back out there and dating quickly and just putting yourself out there."

"We just got along and he's amazing and sweet and smart and kind and sexy. And it's just...its love," she continued. "It's different than anything I've experienced before, which is really amazing."

Cox explained that, as a transgender woman, having a healthy, happy love life can be "really hard for us."

"Any guy who dates a trans woman has to be really involved and really comfortable with himself," she explained, adding that her "being slightly famous" tacks on additional obstacles. But their love has stayed strong.

"I just got really, really lucky," she said.

In fact, their relationship is going so well she's already met her boyfriend's parents.

"I spent Christmas with his parents and he met my mom in January," she shared. "He was so sweet, he bought her a little gift and it was very smart."

Cox explained that she's not looking for anything more than what she's got right now, and trying to enjoy her burgeoning relationship as is develops.

"We're having a really good time," she said. "I don't like to project into the future, I just like to be in the moment, and in the moment it is fantastic."

