Laverne Cox Slays in Beyonce's New Ivy Park Collection -- See the Pics!
Laverne Cox slays in Ivy Park!
The 45-year-old actress stars in Beyonce's latest activewear clothing line campaign, released on Wednesday, which celebrates uniqueness, true beauty and being free.
In one of the pics, the Orange Is the New Black star looks comfy chic in a black oversized sweatshirt with the brand's name in white under a corset.
"I feel all tingly getting to finally share this beautiful new campaign with you all. It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation," Cox wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself in a black long-sleeved leotard with cutouts.
Cox also took to Twitter to thank Beyonce for choosing her to be part of the Ivy Park crew.
"Thank you @Beyonce for this incredible honor. There are not words that can describe how honored I am to be a part of this campaign," she tweeted. "You are life itself. #IvyPark is LIFE. I hope to one day live up to the incredible standard you set in all that you do. #NothingButLove."
Also featured in the campaign and showing off the latest looks are international model Grace Bol, dancer Karen McDonald and male model Ralph Souffrant.
