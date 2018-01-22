Laverne Cox Slays as 'Cosmopolitan's First-Ever Transgender Cover Star

Laverne Cox came to slay!

The 45-year-old actress couldn't have looked fiercer on the February cover of Cosmo South Africa, making history as the first transgender woman to grace the cover of a Cosmpolitan magazine.

Cox strikes a powerful pose in a sexy one-shoulder bodysuit, with her blonde locks flowing over her arms. The Valentine's Day-themed issue of the magazine spotlights LGBT issues and features a rainbow masthead.

"I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa," Cox wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of her fab cover.

Cosmo South Africa posted an accompanying video of Cox's shoot alongside a Q&A session in which she opens up about being "kept a secret" by previous romantic partners.

"As a black transgender woman, I've often been kept a secret by the men that I've dated," she revealed. "So when my ex-boyfriend introduced me to his dad and invited me to spend Hanukkah with him and his family, it was the most special thing ever."

"Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light," she added.

See more on Cox in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Laverne Cox Is Beside Herself When Beyonce Praises Her 'Slayage' With Stunning Bouquet

EXCLUSIVE: Laverne Cox Dishes on Her 'Hot' and 'Deeply Human' Romance on 'Doubt'

EXCLUSIVE: Laverne Cox Stuns in Daring Gown at Creative Arts Emmys, Talks Working With Beyonce for Ivy Park