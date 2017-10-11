Lea Michele Goes Topless in Series of Sexy Photos -- See the Racy Pics!
Lea Michele isn't shy when it comes to showing off her curves!
The 31-year-old Glee alum posted several racy shots on Wednesday, as part of her ongoing "Bed Series" on Instagram.
In one labeled "Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans," she poses kneeling on the bed, wearing nothing but jeans and covering her chest with her arms.
In another with the same "Boyfriend Jeans" caption, she's shown buttoning up the jeans, with her hair barely covering her breasts.
And in a final pic, captioned, "Bed Series // Happy," the smiling star is midair in nothing but underwear, partially covering herself with a pillow.
In June, Michele told ET that the photos, which are typically taken by a close friend, were getting an upgrade.
"We're actually going to take the bed series to the next level," she said of her nearly nude photographs. "We're going to do a real fun shoot coming up soon. So we're going to hire a professional photographer."
The new pics definitely seem more polished than previous posts.
Michele is also proudly showing off her new man, Zandy Reich. Just before her 31st birthday, she shared a sweet pic of the two on Instagram.
"Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was," Michele captioned a snap of her and Reich staring over the horizon. "So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better... ❤️ u Z."
