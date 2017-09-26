Lea Michele Gushes About Boyfriend Zandy Reich Taking Care of Her While She's Sick
Lea Michele is thankful for Zandy Reich.
The 31-year-old The Mayor star gushed about her boyfriend taking care of her while she's home sick with the flu on Tuesday.
"I know it's not #tbt but as I'm home sick with the WORST stomach flu and my boyfriend is sweetly taking such good care of me in this very gross state😷," Michele captioned her black-and-white Instagram pic. "I'd just like to take a moment to remember this dress and not the pjs I've been wearing for the past 24 hrs thank you. ❤️ u z."
The couple was first romantically linked this summer and spotted holding hands in New York City in July. Michele then shared the first pic with her new beau in August, writing on Instagram how "grateful" she was to have him in her life.
"Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was," Michele captioned a snap of her and Reich staring over the horizon. "So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better... ❤️ u Z."
