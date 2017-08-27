Lea Michele Gushes About New Boyfriend Zandy Reich Ahead of Her 31st Birthday: 'So Much to Be Grateful For'
Lea Michele is heading into her 31st birthday with new love!
The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share the first pic of her new beau, Zandy Reich, alongside a sweet note about how "grateful" she is to have him in her life.
"Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was," Michele captioned a snap of her and Reich staring over the horizon. "So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better... ❤️ u Z."
Michele, who turns 31 on Tuesday, was first romantically linked to Reich earlier this summer. The actress and her new man, who is president of women's clothing company AYR, were spotted holding hands in New York City last month.
