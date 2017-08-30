Leah Remini Claims She Was Pressured by Scientology to Convert 'King of Queens' Co-Star Kevin James
Leah Remini says she never tried to convert her King of Queens co-star, Kevin James, to Scientology.
Remini, an outspoken former Scientologist who left the religion in 2013 after 30 years, claims in a new interview that she was pressured by the controversial church to convert James, although she says she resisted.
"They always tried to get me to, [asking] 'Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?'" Remini claims she was asked by Scientology members in an interview with People. "I was like, 'Because he's Catholic. He doesn't want anything to do with it.'"
"They let it go after a while, but usually you'd be expected to recruit, especially with somebody you work with for nine years," she adds.
The magazine states that the church refutes Remini's claims.
Remini talked about James in her 2015 memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, and gushed about her longtime co-worker and pal.
"He was my first leading man; and despite doing other shows with other leading men, I've never found anyone who could compare favorably to him," she wrote.
Interestingly enough, Remini and James are once again working together on CBS' Kevin Can Wait, after James' on-screen wife, played by Erinn Hayes, was let go.
ET spoke to Remini and James ahead of the season finale, where they talked about their still close friendship 10 years after King of Queens ended its nine-season run.
"We're always in touch," James said. "She's in my life forever. I can't get rid of her!"
