Leah Remini Claims She Was Pressured by Scientology to Convert 'King of Queens' Co-Star Kevin James

Leah Remini says she never tried to convert her King of Queens co-star, Kevin James, to Scientology.

Remini, an outspoken former Scientologist who left the religion in 2013 after 30 years, claims in a new interview that she was pressured by the controversial church to convert James, although she says she resisted.

"They always tried to get me to, [asking] 'Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?'" Remini claims she was asked by Scientology members in an interview with People. "I was like, 'Because he's Catholic. He doesn't want anything to do with it.'"